The best of Brewers Twitter mastermind Tim Dillard: June 2017

If you didn’t know Brewers minor-league pitcher Tim Dillard and his fabulous Twitter account, we introduced him to you last month.
Dillard has emerged into a must-follow for all Brewers fans (or, really, anyone with even the slightest sense of humor) by tweeting hilarious videos, polls and observations about practically anything and everything.
We’ve once again compiled the best of Dilard’s Twitter account (@DimTillard, of course), this time from the month of June. Enjoy. I mean, how can’t you?
In case the clip doesn’t make it clear, the original “American Gladiators” was an early-’90s gameshow in which the titular “gladiators” competed in a series of athletic challenges.
Like this.
Sort of.
AMERICAN GLADIATORS pic.twitter.com/KpwtXfIVMN
— Tim Dillard (@DimTillard) June 30, 2017
You just know that Tim saw this fence and decided a “Home Improvement” segment had to happen.
HOME IMPROVEMENT pic.twitter.com/iqQI53uNfk
— Tim Dillard (@DimTillard) June 24, 2017
The hair really sells it.
Semi-Pro pic.twitter.com/ELtccwxfYc
— Tim Dillard (@DimTillard) June 22, 2017
Tim is definitely in his element on “Star Wars” night.
STAR WARS Night#milbNETWORK pic.twitter.com/0KPmemoiCt
— Tim Dillard (@DimTillard) June 20, 2017
There are THREE Tim Dillards?!?!?!
Thanks DAD…
for always making me
feel special & unique!
Happy #FathersDay! pic.twitter.com/i9pQzuh5Vx
— Tim Dillard (@DimTillard) June 18, 2017
Apparently they forgot to put out the “don’t touch” signs.
SUN STUDIO @sunstudio #milbNETWORK pic.twitter.com/TxF4IMahRZ
— Tim Dillard (@DimTillard) June 15, 2017
Tim solves one of the most enduring mysteries in sports: Can you break those masks?
The Indestructible Mask
by @MuellerSportMed pic.twitter.com/fn6oumvwrc
— Tim Dillard (@DimTillard) June 8, 2017
It wouldn’t be a Dillard post without a video of Tim singing in Spanish . . .
Travesuras@NickyJamPR pic.twitter.com/2QqVmICoD7
— Tim Dillard (@DimTillard) June 3, 2017
. . . or covering a pop song.
We Don’t Talk Anymore pic.twitter.com/VkluiU6sdM
— Tim Dillard (@DimTillard) June 2, 2017
Uh-oh, looks like we have to go, almost time for Wapner!
RAIN MAN pic.twitter.com/P8xAjySTqo
— Tim Dillard (@DimTillard) June 30, 2017