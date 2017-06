Before the 2017 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series even started up, two things were clear. Firstly, Leah Pritchett was going to be a force to be reckoned with and secondly, the cars were going to be quick this year, as Pritchett turned a 3.654 time at 331.85 mph during pre-season testing.

NATIONAL DRAGSTER/NHRA Marc Gewertz