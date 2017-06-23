The biggest winners and losers from the NBA Draft

As LaVar Ball envisioned, so it came to pass.

The odds were against the Lakers keeping their 2017 first-round pick, let alone landing the No. 2 overall selection, yet the basketball gods smiled upon Los Angeles.

The Lakers landed the point guard who’s destined to lead them back to the promised land in Lonzo Ball, which is only a slight exaggeration. I genuinely believe Ball is the best player in this draft class. The concerns over his funky shot have overshadowed the fact he’s actually an excellent shooter and outstanding at every other facet of the game.

Don’t overlook the Lakers’ first-round additions of Kyle Kuzma (27th pick) and Josh Hart (30th), either, or their signing of undrafted P.J. Dozier, who’s a really interesting defensive prospect. From top to bottom, the NBA’s premiere franchise nailed the 2017 Draft.

Oh, and the biggest winner of all in Los Angeles is the aforementioned LaVar. He’s had his gross missteps which shouldn’t be overlooked, but the man comes out on top yet again.

If he’s the prophet he claims to be, the Lakers are going to be back in title contention far sooner than most people would like.

Brad Penner Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports