This is the crown jewel of Boston’s supposed hoard, and even it comes with significant caveats. First, you don’t just get the Nets pick outright; you have to give up your own. While that’s worth it for a team late in the lottery or in the playoff hunt, acquiring Brooklyn’s pick this year isn’t nearly as valuable as it would be without the swap.

Second, at this point in time, any team trading for that pick is at the mercy of probability. No matter how bad the Nets are, there’s only a 25 percent chance this turns into the first overall pick.

While the Brooklyn pick won’t fall any lower than No. 4, the chance you end up with something less than the best-case scenario diminishes the pick’s value, as well.