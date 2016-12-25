Five thoughts on the Ravens’ 31-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at Heinz Field:
One Of Ravens’ Most Heartbreaking Losses
By definition, this can’t rank with a playoff defeat for sheer disappointment, but as far as regular-season losses go, the Ravens haven’t experienced many that are this tough to swallow. With their season on the line, they gave an inspired performance against their bitter rivals in a hostile environment. Several times, they were close to raising their arms in celebration of an epic win. Losing in the final seconds, by the narrowest of margins, is truly heartbreaking for the franchise and the fans. But the Ravens can’t argue that the result is somehow unjust. This was their seventh loss of the season, which is a lot, too many, for a team with playoff aspirations. And despite playing one of their finest games of 2016, the Ravens showed in their seventh loss why they have that many. Their offense, which played heroically, failed to make the most of a handful of opportunities, leaving “5 or 10 points on the table,” quarterback
Saying Juszczyk Should’ve Waited To Score Is Silly
If the Ravens had kept the Steelers off the board in the final minute, fullback
Could’ve Been A 40-Point Day For Ravens Offense
This was almost … almost … an offensive performance to frame. With more like it in 2016, the Ravens wouldn’t be sitting out the playoffs. They ran the ball effectively and stuck with it, giving the offense a nifty run-pass balance. Rookie
Steelers Showcase (Again) That Ravens Need More Playmakers
I though Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh gave a spot-on assessment of his 2016 team when he said, “We’re very close to being a very good football team. We can be a great team. But we’re not there yet.” No, they aren’t. And after watching the Steelers roar back to beat them in the fourth quarter, it’s pretty clear what the Ravens are missing – big-time playmakers. No, few teams, if any, can match Pittsburgh for sheer offensive firepower with Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown, so the Ravens are hardly alone in feeling lesser by comparison. And the Ravens did control the game for long stretches with their offense, so they do have playmakers of their own. But they ground out long, slow drives, inch by inch, if you will, while the Steelers all but flew through the air when they got going. It’s tough to win that way, and everyone was already aware that the Ravens need to develop some young playmakers, but the lesson was driven home in heartbreaking fashion Sunday.
Final Stretch Dulls Fine Season For Ravens Defense
The Ravens defense has accomplished some big things in 2016, but it is officially struggling down the stretch. It had a rough night in New England, barely held on against Philadelphia and simply couldn’t stop the Steelers Sunday when the game was on the line. “I have all the confidence in the world in our defense and it just didn’t happen,” Flacco said. The defining characteristics of this disappointing performance included a tepid pass rush (no sacks), a rushing defense that was gashed for a second straight game, allowing 5.8 yards per carry on 22 rushes, and receivers getting open for big gains in the fourth quarter. Was injured cornerback