The Bulls have been a massive disappointment all year, and look primed to upset the No. 1 Celtics

And it’s unfair for me to say the Bulls never quite figured it out, because they did have some great wins. When Wade’s shot was falling and Rondo was interested, and their shooters were making open shots, the Bulls looked dangerous. Very early in the season, when they started 3-0 and looked impressive in each win, they looked like a fringe contender.

In some of those wins, they’d have flashes where it all made sense – Rondo the floor general, Wade and Butler working off screens to get looks, Mirotic providing size and spacing with his 3-point ability, Brook Lopez smashing around down low and providing post scoring. The spacing was a little iffy, sure, but these were good basketball players, and when the offense was humming, and they were working on defense, they were a handful for any team.

