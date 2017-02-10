Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has a Super Bowl MVP on his resume, but he’s gonna have to update it because he may have just received his greatest honor.

Flacco has been voted the most attractive player in the NFL.

Yes, Joseph Vincent Flacco is officially a hottie in the eyes of fans.

The team at Fanatics.com had 400 participants rate player headshots on a 1-to-10 scale to discover which NFL team has the most attractive players. While the Ravens didn’t rank in the top 10 as a team, their fearless leader topped the list.

Flacco received an average score of 8.2 out of 10. He edged out Bears backup quarterback Matt Barkley, Lions fullback Michael Burton and Chargers outside linebacker Kyle Emanuel, who all came in at 8.1. See the full list below.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has now won five Super Bowls and is married to supermodel Gisele Bundchen, but he finished tied for seventh (7.5). So take that, Brady.

The Ravens’ second-most attractive player, according to the voting, is fullback Kyle Juszczyk (7.4), who came in tied for eighth-best overall in the NFL.

Outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil (6.4) received the Ravens’ third-highest score, followed by tight end Dennis Pitta (6.3) and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (6.1).

This probably won’t make Pitta too happy. Or maybe he’s glowing with pride, considering he was the driving force behind Flacco and Juszczyk cleaning up their looks.

“There have been several people in the locker room that I have influenced in a positive direction. Flacco is one of them,” Pitta said on The Lounge podcast in September.

“If you go back five or six years ago and look at Joe’s hair, there is zero style to it. It was just a straight buzz cut, hair falling straight forward. There was really nothing. I feel like I was a big part in helping him kind of blossom into the side part.”

And Juszczyk?

“Go back and look at Kyle’s hair when he was a rookie and in his second year. It was quite poor,” Pitta said. “We have really molded him into a much better human being. I want people to realize their potential when it comes to their hair.”

All of us here in Baltimore have seen Flacco’s transformation. When he came to the Ravens in 2008, he needed a little tweezer action on the eyebrows (Pitta said he can’t take credit for that improvement) and didn’t really seem to care about his look.

But, gradually, Flacco started to take more pride in his appearance. He got the trendy beard scruff, he grew his hair out and added the side part with some product in it. Trust me, Flacco cares now.

The rest of the nation has seen his improvement too. Last season, he was given the superlative of “Most Likely To Be A Combo Of Every ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Rolled Into One’ by “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon.

“He was actually pretty proud of that,” Pitta said.

Now feast your eyes, Ravens fans! He’s the most attractive player in the NFL!