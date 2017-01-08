The Chargers have interviewed DC Sean McDermott

The search for a new head coach continues. The Chargers have formally interviewed Carolina Panthers DC Sean McDermott, per the team website.

McDermott has been around the league for a really long time now and has a proven track record over the years with his defensive schemes. He started out in Philadelphia as an assistant back coach in 2001 and bounced around numerous defensive coaching roles. For exmple, he was the linebackers coach for one season, then became the secondary coach the next season and so on and so forth. Eventually, he would become a defensive coordinator, and he is very damn good when it comes to playing D.

As a defensive coordinator, he has coached some VERY good talent over the years and even much so in recent years as well. Names like Trent Cole, Nnamdi Asomugha, Luke Kuechly, Josh Norman, Thomas Davis and DeMeco Ryans all come to mind since he has coached all of these players.

He is an excellent defensive coordinator when it comes to the linebackers and secondary, which the Chargers just so happen to have a very solid group in those categories. The Panthers have been one of the better defenses in the league since his arrival in Carolina. Check out some of these stats between the Chargers and the Panthers from last season:

The chargers finished the year leading the league in Interceptions with 18, whereas the Panthers finished at fourth place in a five-way tie at 17. The Panthers had a strong year when it came to QB pressure, as they managed 47 sacks which placed them at second place overall (one sack shy of tying for first in the league). Meanwhile, the Bolts finished at 14th with 35 sacks. The Panthers finished third overall in the league for forced dumbles with 18 in total; the Chargers placed 18th with 14 fumbles.

The Panthers have one of the more dominant defenses in the league, even without Kuechly, who was lost due to a concussion for a good part of 2016. If Sean McDermott were our head coach, he could easily build a good relationship with John Pagano (if kept) and get some ideas going for our defense.

We have discovered many great talents on our roster from this past season alone. The emergence of Joey Bosa, Casey Hayward, Brandon Mebane, Jatavis Brown, and even the veterans on this defense will definitely be one of the most feared defenses in the league.

The Chargers have collected the information they needed from Sean McDermott and have also interviewed DC Mike Smith of the Buccaneers a few days ago. Up next is Patriots DC Matt Patricia and Chiefs ST coordinator Dave Toub, both of whom will be interviewed very shortly (UPDATE: Patricia completed interview with Chargers on Sunday).

Stay tuned for the head coach hunt. Things should get interesting this week for sure. Who do you have your money on as the Bolts’ next head coach?

More from Bolt Beat

This article originally appeared on