The Chiefs things I think – Postseason edition

As the team has the week off to rest and recover, it’s a perfect time to take a look at the regular season.

This team has faced a long line of injuries both temporary and season-sending. Hopes have been dashed without the return of Jamaal Charles and the lingering recovery of Justin Houston. At the same time, hope has been bolstered by the emergence of rookies Tyreek Hill and Chris Jones.

The team has achieved, to this point in the season, what I expected in training camp. I had them winning the AFC West, but I didn’t think they would need to win 12 games to do it. I certainly didn’t think it would come down to a tie with another division team with 12 wins as well. In the preseason, I had the team going 11-5. They have outplayed my expectations.

Now they get to rest and see just how far they can go. I won’t underestimate this group again. With the offense starting to live up to its design, a defense that continues to bend and not break and the emergence of young talent; this team is capable of getting to the Super Bowl. They are capable of winning it.

Here’s where I stand on this Chiefs team right now.

9. Andy Reid found balance. After a rocky start to the season and a few ups and downs, Andy’s play calling settled out. He finished the regular season with 5-straight games where he called at least 40% rushes. That sets up the offense and this team for the postseason run.

8. We are seeing Eric Berry at the height of his career right now. Think about that. Post-cancer and on a Franchise tag, he is focused and determined and playing at an All-Pro level. His sheer will and leadership are a rarity we may not see again. Enjoy every second of it.

7. Travis Kelce is living up to the hype. He’s hit a surge late int he season. Maybe he needed to get his mind off of finding a girlfriend. Since the ‘reality’ show Catching Kelce went off the air, its star has blown up. He has caught 450 receiving yards in his last 5 games, despite a down game vs San Diego. Talk about peaking at the right time!

6. The defense just keeps churning. The inside linebackers are decimated. The defensive line is rotating 5th, 7th and 7th men and its working! A practice squad CB is playing across from Marcus Peters and holding his own. The unit finds ways to win. Justin Houston has been gone for weeks but should be able to play, at least a limited role, in the postseason. They will need him to make the big show.

5. Ty Hill is giving this team enough juice to win a championship. Hill added the dimension that was missing in Reid’s offense, opening it up for everyone. Basically, he ‘brought balance to the force’. When the team played Pittsburgh early this season, he was barely a part of the offense. Now, he’s a catalyst. It’s a whole new deal. They can match the Steelers offense and may have to.

4. You just cannot replace Derrick Johnson. It just can’t be done. This team is stocked with athletic, chase-type linebackers, but they cannot replace ol’ 56. Wilson is solid but young and green. Justin March-Lillard may get back on the field, but don’t expect him to solve the rushing defense’s woes. This team will get run on in the postseason. They will also survive it.

3. Alex Smith has evolved again. We have seen the ‘game manager’ throw strikes small windows in coverage. He’s consistently thrown 40-yards-in-the-air passes and hit on them. He’s distributed the ball to every type of pass-catcher this team has. Now, in recent weeks, he’s remembered he can run. He is back to being a multi-dimensional threat and that is solid gold for the playoffs.

2. John Dorsey has this team set for a run or three. Dorsey has been stocking up on talent and it’s paying off. He has young, prime-of-their-career tackles, talented pass-catchers, freakish defensive linemen and ballhawks in the secondary. There will we departures over the next few years that need to be addressed, but the young talent that is already here can be perennial contenders. The contributions from the 2016 rookie class have been impactful in every phase of the game this season.

1. Andy Reid is likely the determining factor in how far this team goes. Can he remain as unpredictable over the next three games as he has the last three? Can he stay patient and maintain play call balance? The players have proven they have the talent to beat anyone in this league. Now, Reid and his staff have to make sure they are set up to do so. I see this team continuing to rise.

Enjoy Wildcard weekend addicts! Who do you think comes to Arrowhead on the 15th?

