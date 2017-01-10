The Dallas Cowboys are accepting applications for bandwagon fans

The Dallas Cowboys have proven themselves to be the favorite to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl after a fantastic regular season, so it’s natural that casual football fans – or dejected Browns fans – looking to bathe in the glory of playoff success might be rooting for the Cowboys for the first time in their lives over the next few weeks.

The Cowboys want to make sure their bandwagon fans are adequately qualified, though, so the team created a “bandwagon fan application” you can fill out. Working on Thanksgiving might be a deal-breaker for some.

Via @dallascowboys: