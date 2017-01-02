The Dallas Cowboys head to bye week as Eagles celebrate meaningless victory

The Dallas Cowboys prepare for the playoffs as the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate a meaningless victory on their way home for the off-season.

As the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate their victory over the Dallas Cowboys in their season finale as if it was their Super Bowl, the Cowboys are preparing for a bye week during the wildcard weekend.

Some fans of the Cowboys may be upset that the coaching staff decided to rest key starters ahead of the playoffs, but the big picture is more important than winning a season finale that has no impact on your seeding in the playoffs.

The final two weeks of the season were technically “meaningless” games for the Cowboys after a dominating 13-3 season that led to them locking up the number 1 seed in the NFC halfway through December.

That is such a rare accomplishment in the NFL that is was hard to type that into words. Yet, that is the reality of this young team as they prepare to heal and wait to determine who their opponent will be when they open up the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.

Fans can celebrate the historic season the Cowboys put on display and hope for the same level of dominance during the Super Bowl run coming up. The young rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott lit a spark on this team that resulted in one of the best seasons in franchise history. That can never be taken away from this team, and I guarantee they are proud of it but still have their eyes set on the Lombardi trophy and the Super Bowl.

To add fuel to the fire in this rivalry against the Eagles, the Cowboys have more bragging rights against their counterparts in the argument of Prescott against fellow rookie quarterback Carson Wentz. The Eagles traded a king’s ransom to move up to get Wentz and that resulted in the rookie going 7-9 after starting the season 3-0.

Meanwhile, all Cowboys fans know the narrative on Prescott and how he was able to rewrite the rookie quarterback record book and went 13-2 prior to playing two meaningless series against the Eagles on Sunday. Remind the Eagles fans that Dak was drafted in the fourth round and prepare for their heads to explode. Their envy will not be contained and their heads may very well explode.

Yes, the Eagles played the Cowboys tough in both matches this year. All Cowboys fans can tip their caps to them for that. Cowboys fans can also remind them of the Lombardi Trophy score count between the two clubs. And all Eagles fans will be able to do is pray Dallas doesn’t add a sixth Super Bowl championship to their already full trophy case this post-season.

Congratulations on your version of a Super Bowl victory, Philadelphia. Dallas will also be hoping they win their final game of the season this year as well… in Houston.

