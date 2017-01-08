The Dan Quinn resume gives Atlanta Falcons a playoff edge

The Falcons’ current roster may lack playoff experience but they have Dan Quinn. The sophomore head coach provides an edge that makes it different this time around for Atlanta.

An Atlanta Falcons playoff appearance just wouldn’t be the same without the typical negativity from the fan base. Yes, Falcons’ fans, I’m talking about you. And if that wasn’t enough, there’s plenty of Atlanta haters out there courtesy of other fan bases. Thankfully the Falcons enter the playoffs led by head coach Dan Quinn this time around.

“The Falcons will only choke in the playoffs like last time…” “They will blow it in the first round like they always do…” “Regular season champs, playoff chumps…”

The naysayers forget this isn’t Mike Smith’s team anymore and the playoff mishaps are now less likely. The Atlanta Falcons are the beneficiaries of the Dan Quinn attitude and focus. What makes Quinn so special? Well for starters, he’s got the impressive post-season resume as a defensive coordinator and a shiny Super Bowl ring. Quinn may not have invented the infamous “Legion of Boom” but his scheme certainly cultivated the skills of Seattle’s players.

2013 was Quinn’s first year as Seattle’s defensive coordinator. The Seahawks went 3-0 in the playoffs and brought the Lombardi Trophy back to the Emerald City. Seattle’s well-coached, stingy defense never allowed more than 17 points within the playoff run. The most impressive effort came in the Super Bowl as Seattle limited Peyton Manning’s Broncos to eight points.

Manning went off in 2013, passing for 5,477 yards and 55 touchdowns. Just when he seemed to be unstoppable, Dan Quinn implemented a game plan that proved otherwise.

The Seahawks were even better defensively in 2014. Seattle went 2-1 in the postseason and was back in the Super Bowl with Quinn still running the defense. The “Legion of Boom” gave Seattle every opportunity to beat Tom Brady’s Patriots, but with the title on the line, Pete Carroll’s play-calling failed. Dan Quinn departed Seattle to take over as new Falcons’ head coach shortly after.

It’s worth nothing the Seahawks finished 10-6 in their first year without Dan Quinn and weren’t the same team in the playoffs. They were lucky to get by Minnesota in the Wild Card round and got pummeled by the Packers the following week. Yes, I am insinuating that Dan Quinn’s loss adversely affected the Seahawks.

Seattle’s loss has been Atlanta’s gain. Dan Quinn brought his “iron sharpens iron” mentality to the Falcons, which we can all agree has paid off tremendously. The Falcons don’t seem like the same team they once were. They’re more tough and hard-nosed this time around. They’ll certainly need to stay this course as Quinn’s former team comes to the Georgia Dome on Saturday. The Seahawks have figured out their defense in the post-Quinn era, but they still aren’t the same team.

What the Falcons’ current roster lacks in playoff experience, their head coach provides as the march toward Houston continues.

