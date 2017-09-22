The DMV gets more accessible in Delaware

New changes coming to Delaware DMVs. Yesterday Governor John Carney signed into law two new bills aimed at easing accessibility for Delaware drivers. The first bill removes the requirement that signatures be made in pen and ink when getting a drivers license, ID card, or registration. Now the DMV will be able to develop a more efficient way to serve customers electronically and online. Officials expect customers will be able to renew their license online by the end of this year. The second bill makes any new vehicle purchased after January 1st 2012 exempt from the biennial DMV inspection for 7 years after its purchase date.