The Eagles scored a touchdown and gave the ball to Mike Trout

Mike Trout, who grew up in New Jersey, is a giant Eagles fan. That’s what makes his gift on Sunday so cool.

The Angels superstar gave every member of his favorite team some custom cleats during the week, coupled with an amazing homemade card, so they had to give him something in return. After Zach Ertz made a diving touchdown catch, Carson Wentz ran the ball over to him.

I’d do it too if I got this:

Mike Trout gave shoes to every player on the Eagles who wear Nikes: pic.twitter.com/CmhtkFQSY2 — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) December 28, 2016

It would have been cooler if they handed him the ball during a play, so he could run, because Mike Trout would be an awesome running back.

– Kenny Ducey

