The Falcons will refrain from playing Future to mess with Russell Wilson

If you don’t know by now, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Future aren’t exactly friends.

Wilson is married to Ciara, who was previously engaged to Future in 2013 and had a child with the rapper in 2014. The pop singer later called off the engagement and started dating Wilson, much to Mr. Hendrix’s dismay. In light of this, the Seahawks don’t play any of Future’s songs during home games out of respect to their signalcaller.

So, will the Falcons blast some DS2 or EVOL during Saturday’s playoff game to mess with Wilson’s head? Sadly, the answer is no.

“We will absolutely not go down that road,” Dan Quinn told @Bighugh53 about requesting Future songs to annoy Russell Wilson. — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) January 10, 2017

Bad move, Dan Quinn. Instead of fudgin’ up some commas you fudged up your chances to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

– Kenny Ducey

This article originally appeared on