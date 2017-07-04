The final chapter: Heat waive Chris Bosh, retire his No. 1 jersey

Chris Bosh’s time with the Miami Heat is officially over.

Weeks after the sides came to a final agreement on how to part ways and more than a year since his last NBA appearance because of blood-clot issues, Bosh was waived by the Heat on Tuesday.

The move was a formality.

It gives Miami access to $25.3 million in salary-cap space for this coming season, which the Heat will use to sign free agents starting Thursday. Bosh still gets that salary, plus $26.8 million for next season, and in theory could continue his career — if another team declares him fit to play.

It’s unknown if that will happen.

But at least there’s finally closure on his Miami era, and the Heat announced his No. 1 jersey has been retired.