The ‘Future’ Is Now For These Players

Before the scouting report on the six players, Eagles vice president of personnel Joe Douglas recalls perhaps the most successful reserve/future contract in his NFL years. Douglas, hired by the Baltimore Ravens in 2000, was a player personnel assistant for three seasons before a promotion made him a Northeast area scout. A young player came into the Ravens’ sights late in the 2003 season by the name of James Harrison. An undrafted linebacker coming out of Kent State in 2002, Harrison struggled to gain footing in the NFL and, late in the 2003 campaign, worked out for Baltimore. Harrison was impressive enough to earn a “future” contract, then was sent to the Rhein Fire in NFL Europe and, well, Harrison’s career stalled when Baltimore cut him.
Big mistake. Harrison signed in the 2004 Training Camp period with Pittsburgh and has played in the league since, making five Pro Bowls and winning a pair of Super Bowls with the Steelers.
“He’s turned out to be a pretty good player, right?” Douglas said, smiling.
For sure. There are success stories to be had in every corner of the roster. Sometimes, all a player needs is a chance. The Eagles are giving the following six a shot and we’re all going to find out together if any of them can make the 53-man roster and maybe, just maybe, a little bit more.
RASHEED BAILEY, WR
The Eagles know enough about Bailey, who adds to the competition at wide receiver.
“He is a guy that has route skill, a guy that has ball skills, a guy that we’re excited to have back,” Douglas said.
ANDREW BONNET, FB
“Andrew is tough as nails,” Douglas said. “You love the competitor. He knows how to win. He’s from a great program. You like the saltiness he brings, the ruggedness and the toughness.”
JOSH LeRIBEUS, G/C
“Josh was a third-round pick out of Southern Methodist by the Washington Redskins. He’s an undersized guard/center with very good athletic ability,” Douglas said. “He came around midseason for his workout. Everyone really enjoyed being around him. He’s got a great personality. He loves ball. We’re excited about him getting a chance to come in here.”
DALLAS THOMAS, G
“He’s a guy that has size, he has feet, he has explosive traits,” Douglas said. “We were very excited about him coming in on a workout. He did a great job for us. We’re excited about him in the future.”
MITCHELL WHITE, CB
DOM WILLIAMS, WR
“Dom is a tall guy; he’s 6-2 plus, he runs in the mid 4.4s (in the 40-yard dash), he has excellent length, he has a big catch radius, very good ball skills,” Douglas said. “We’re excited about adding him to the mix at wideout and letting him compete.”
Who knows how it turns out for these players? They came to the NovaCare Complex during the 2016 season, worked out for the Eagles and earned contracts. The future for them is now as they look to impress and win some love in Philadelphia in 2017.