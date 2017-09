Robotics and artificial intelligence is beginning to make up many facets of everyday life, and the ongoing growth and advancements in the segment has helped a robotics ETF gain a lot of momentum. ETF Trends publisher Tom Lydon spoke with Bill Studebaker, President and CIO of RoboGlobal, at the 2017 Morningstar ETF Conference in Chicago […]Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

Continue Reading Below