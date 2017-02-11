Earlier this week, the NBA offices reportedly issued a reminder to teams not to engage in “Twitter wars” on social media, even if they’re tongue-in-cheek:

“While we understand that the use of social media by teams, including during games, is an important part of our business, the inappropriate use of social media can damage the reputation of the NBA, its teams and its players,” NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum wrote in the memo obtained by ESPN. “Recently, social media postings (e.g., on Twitter) by some teams have crossed the line between appropriate and inappropriate. In addition to other concerns, such conduct by teams can result in ‘Twitter wars’ between players that can cause further reputational damage and subject players to discipline by the League.

“As a result, we want teams to be aware of the NBA’s rules with respect to the use of social media by teams. As with in-game entertainment, teams are prohibited from mocking and/or ridiculing opponents (including teams, players, team personnel (including owners) and opponents’ home cities) and game officials on social media in any form, including through statements, pictures or videos.”

On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings took that memo to heart, as they engaged in the friendliest banter you’ll ever see between two professional sports teams — and the results were absolutely hilarious.

Check out the highly entertaining, game-long running dialogue between the Hawks and Kings, then go out into the world and spread the good vibes to others.