The health benefits of perfect posture

Smartphones, computers, desk jobs, shoulder bags, and endless commutes: we have become a generation of slouchers. In the desire to appear “cool” and relaxed in public, we are doing ourselves much more harm than good. Nearly all of us complain of chronic knee problems and back pain. The rise in popularity of chiropractic practice, massage, and physical therapists is a result of our lifestyle choices as well as our less stringent standards of carriage.

What comes to mind when you hear the phrase “perfect posture”? Do you think of a strict disciplinarian with a ruler in tow? Or an etiquette queen at finishing school who can balance books on her head? Fear not—having excellent posture need not feel affected, forced, or uncomfortable. Instead, working on one’s posture can have incredibly positive effects on one’s mentality and health.

Are you ready to go after that promotion and live a longer, healthier, and happier life? Well, then, let’s start at the toes and work our way up!

Feet and ankles:

Ask any running coach what their first piece of advice would be to beginning runners, and a great number will answer to start with the right shoes. Regardless of whether you are a runner or not, the same advice rings true: good posture starts at your feet. After all, they are the base upon which the rest of your body rests!



Source: Fix.com Blog