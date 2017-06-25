The Latest: 10 bodies found, 93 missing in China landslide

The Latest on the massive landslide in southwestern China (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

Rescuers have recovered 10 bodies and are still searching for 93 other people, a day after a massive landslide buried a picturesque mountain village in southwestern China.

More than 2,500 rescuers with detection devices and dogs were looking for signs of life Sunday amid the rubble of huge boulders that rained down on Xinmo village in Sichuan province early Saturday.

As of Sunday afternoon, only three people — a couple and their month-old baby — had been rescued from the disaster site.

As heavy machines removed debris and men scoured the rubble for survivors on Sunday, relatives from nearby villages sobbed as they awaited news of their loved ones.

___

5:45 p.m.

The United Nations says it is ready to help authorities in southwestern China following a massive landslide that buried a village and left scores of people missing.

The spokesman for the U.N. secretary-general said in a statement that the secretary-general “salutes the efforts of the national relief and recovery teams. The United Nations stands ready to support the authorities in any way it can if needed.”

Rescuers recovered 10 bodies and were still searching for 93 other people on Sunday, a day after the landslide buried the picturesque mountain village of Xinmo in Sichuan province.