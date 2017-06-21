The Latest: 2 dead in Chicago Skyway shooting identified

The Latest on a murder-suicide on the Chicago Skyway (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

Authorities say a 30-year-old man fatally shot a 49-year-old woman on a major Chicago expressway before shooting and killing himself.

The Chicago Tribune reports Lisa Fisher of Broadview and Christopher M. Pena of Chicago were arguing as they traveled on the Chicago Skyway around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.

They had just passed slowly through a tollgate when Fisher jumped out of the car.

Police say Pena, who was driving, got out and shot her several times. He then got back into the car and shot himself in the head.

The shooting forced authorities to close part of the route between Indiana and Chicago for about five hours.

It was unclear late Wednesday if Fisher and Pena had been in a relationship.

