The Latest: Attorney: Girl slammed to floor has concussion

The Latest on The Latest on the North Carolina high school student slammed to the ground by a police officer (all times local):

1:25 p.m.

The attorney for a girl who was slammed to the floor by a police officer in a North Carolina high school says the student has suffered a concussion and may have other related health issues.

Attorney Freddy Rabner of Pittsburgh said Thursday that Jasmine Darwin is having headaches, vision problems and other issues associated with a concussion. He says she’s still being evaluated by doctors.

A video posted on social media shows an officer lifting and dropping Darwin on her left side, then pulling her to her feet and leading her away. The teen who recorded the incident had said two girls had been fighting, including Darwin’s sister, and that Darwin was trying to break up the fight.

Town officials in Rolesville say the officer, Ruben De Los Santos, was placed on paid administrative leave.

____

6:10 a.m.

As two girls fought in the cafeteria area of a North Carolina high school, another student raised her cellphone to make a video. She sparked a furor when she captured a police officer picking up and slamming down a student to the floor.

The 15-year-old who shared her video on social media says the Rolesville High School student who was slammed down was trying to break up the fight.

Ahunna Akpuda recorded a brief video Tuesday. The officer lifts and drops a girl on her left side, then pulls her to her feet and leads her away. Akpuda said two girls had been fighting, including the sister of the girl who was slammed to the floor.

Town officials say the officer, Ruben De Los Santos, was placed on paid administrative leave.