The Latest on the murder conviction of a Massachusetts man in the killing of his ex-girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter, who came to be known as Baby Doe (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

The mother of a 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains were found on a Boston Harbor island will be sentenced this week in connection with the girl’s death.

Rachelle Bond is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday. Her former boyfriend Michael McCarthy was convicted Monday of murder in the 2015 killing of Bella Bond.

A computer-generated image of Bella was shared by millions of people on social media as authorities tried to determine her identity. Bella’s body was found inside a trash bag on Deer Island in June 2015.

McCarthy’s lawyer says Bella’s mother was the real killer.

Bond pleaded guilty in February to being an accessory after the fact for helping McCarthy dispose of the girl’s body. She has been in custody since September 2015.

___

1:45 p.m.

The lawyer for a man convicted of killing a 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains were found on a Boston Harbor island called the verdict a “travesty.”

A jury Monday convicted Michael McCarthy of second-degree murder in the 2015 killing of Bella Bond. McCarthy dated Bella’s mother.

McCarthy’s attorney, Jonathan Shapiro, said after the verdict that “there is no justice for Bella Bond,” and said there would be an appeal.

Suffolk District Attorney Daniel Conley said the verdict was justified because the testimony of the girl’s mother was supported by independent physical evidence she did not know about.

He blamed Bella’s death on addiction, noting that “By the time of her death every adult in her life was distracted from her care and well-being by drug addiction.”

___

Noon

A Massachusetts man convicted of second-degree murder in the death of a 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up on a Boston Harbor island will be sentenced Wednesday.

Michael McCarthy faces life imprisonment with the possibility of parole in 15 years. A jury convicted him Monday.

McCarthy was charged in the 2015 killing of Bella Bond, his girlfriend’s daughter. A computer-generated image of the girl was shared by millions on social media after she was dubbed Baby Doe by authorities trying to determine her identity.

Her body was found inside a trash bag on Deer Island in Winthrop in June 2015 by a woman walking a dog.

The jury had been deliberating since June 20.

McCarthy’s lawyer said Bella’s mother was the real killer.

___

11:10 a.m.

A Massachusetts man has been convicted of second-degree murder in the death of a 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up on the shores of a Boston Harbor island.

Michael McCarthy was charged in the 2015 killing of Bella Bond. A computer-generated image of the girl was shared by millions on social media after she was dubbed Baby Doe by authorities trying to determine her identity.

Her mother, Rachelle Bond, and her then-boyfriend, McCarthy, were arrested in September 2015 after Bond told a friend McCarthy had killed her daughter. Bond pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact for helping McCarthy dispose of Bella’s body.

McCarthy’s lawyer said Bond was the real killer. He called her a “monster” who made up a “web of lies” to blame McCarthy.

___

10:50 a.m.

Prosecutors say a verdict has been reached in the trial of a man accused of killing a 2-year-old girl known as Baby Doe after her body washed up on a Boston Harbor island.

The verdict is expected to be announced in Suffolk Superior Court on Monday.

Michael McCarthy is charged with first-degree murder in the 2015 death of the girl who was later identified as Bella Bond.

A computer-generated image of the child was shared by millions on social media as authorities tried to identify her after her body was found in a trash bag by a woman walking her dog.

The girl’s mother, Rachelle Bond, testified that McCarthy killed her daughter. McCarthy’s lawyer said it was Bond who killed the girl.

The jury started deliberating June 20.