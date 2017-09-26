The Latest: Bali volcano fears spark exodus of 75,000

The Latest on the Mount Agung volcano in Bali (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Indonesia’s disaster agency says more than 75,000 people have fled the Mount Agung volcano on the tourist island of Bali because of fears of an eruption.

The agency’s spokesman, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, said Tuesday that evacuees are spread across more than 370 locations on the island and their numbers are continuing to rise.

The volcano’s alert status was raised to its highest level on Friday, with hundreds of tremors daily indicating a high chance it will erupt.

Agung last erupted in 1963, killing about 1,100 people.