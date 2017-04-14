The Latest: Boat with 199 migrants stopped in Turkish waters

The Latest on Europe’s response to the large number of migrants, refugees and asylum-seekers trying to reach the continent: (all times local):

9:40 p.m.

Turkey’s coast guard says 199 migrants and three smugglers have been intercepted in western Turkey as they were embarking for Italy on a sailboat.

The coast guard said in a statement that their units set out to stop the journey from Izmir, Turkey on Friday morning after receiving a tip that a sailboat was transporting migrants illegally.

Aerial footage of the operation shows people waiting to board the sailboat. An hour later, two coast guard boats intercepted the boat as it started its journey.

The migrants include Pakistanis, Syrians, Sri Lankans and Iranians. Sixteen children and 8 women were among the passengers. The alleged smugglers are Turkish.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency says 43 migrants were also rescued from a sinking rubber dinghy off Turkey’s coast while trying to cross to the Greek island of Lesbos.

___

2:40 p.m.

Spanish rescue ships saved 73 migrants, including one pregnant woman, from five different smuggling boats trying to cross the sea from Africa to Europe during the previous 24 hours.

The pregnant woman and 25 other migrants were aboard a vessel that was taking on water in the Atlantic Ocean before daybreak Friday.

Emergency services for Spain’s Andalucia region said the 20 men and six women were all of North African descent.

Another four boats carrying migrants who told Spanish authorities they were from Algeria were intercepted in the Mediterranean Sea.

The civil guard based on the island of Mallorca said their ships had found two boats with 14 men each both on Thursday and Friday.

Closer to the mainland, civil guard boats patrolling near Cartagena intercepted another two boats — one on Thursday with 11 men, a second craft on Friday with eight more men.