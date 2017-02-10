The Latest: Charity challenges UK over child migrant program

The Latest on migrants and refugees entering Europe and member countries’ response to the inflow (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

A charity is taking the British government to court over its decision to close a program bringing unaccompanied child migrants to the U.K. from Europe.

The government has announced it will close the scheme after 350 children came to Britain — far fewer than the 3,000 originally expected under a law passed to help some of the tens of thousands of migrant children across Europe.

Help Refugees is asking the High Court in London to overturn the decision. Lawyer Rosa Curling says the number of children helped was “woefully low” and it was unlawful to limit it to 350.

Judge James Holman said Friday he would aim to hear the case in May.

U.N. refugee agency spokesman William Spindler says “hundreds of children’s lives have been saved” through the generosity of local communities and authorities in Britain.

___

2 p.m.

Dutch police say they discovered nine migrants hiding in a refrigerated truck near the country’s border with Belgium, after one of the migrants called officers because the group was so cold.

Police said in a statement Friday that the migrants were tracked down Thursday night by keeping the migrant’s phone line open and having police cars drive past parked trucks near the border. Police was able to narrow the search area because the migrant told authorities he believed the truck had just crossed from Belgium into the Netherlands.

The migrants, three men and three women from Vietnam and three men from Iraq, were taken into care by authorities. Police say they were cold but none required medical treatment. The truck’s Spanish driver was detained by police.