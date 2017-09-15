The Latest: China condemns latest NKorea launch, urges talks

The Latest on North Korean missile tests (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

China’s foreign ministry has condemned North Korea’s latest missile launch and is calling for all sides to seek dialogue to reduce tensions.

Spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters Friday that the situation on the Korean Peninsula following Friday’s longest-ever test flight of a ballistic missile remains “complex, sensitive and severe.”

Hua urged all parties to avoid actions that might inflame the situation, while adding that China, North Korea’s chief economic partner and diplomatic ally, did not hold the key to resolving the issue.

Hua says: “What is pressing now is that all sides should immediately halt their dangerous and provocative actions and words that escalate the tension.”

China, one of five permanent veto-wielding members of the U.N. Security Council, agreed to the latest sanctions that cap fuel exports, ban textile sales and forbid countries from issuing new work permits to North Korean workers.