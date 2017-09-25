The Latest: Church shooting suspect has court date Wednesday

The Latest on a shooting at a church in Nashville (all times local):

7:20 a.m.

The man charged with shooting seven people, killing one, in a Tennessee church will have his first court appearance on Wednesday.

WMSV-TV cited court records in reporting the court date for 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson, who is charged with one count of murder. Police say additional charges are expected. According to an arrest affidavit, Samson waived his rights and told police that he arrived at the church armed and fired upon the building on Sunday.

Witnesses and police described a chaotic scene as the masked attacker shot people inside and outside the church before he was subdued.

A 22-year-old usher named Robert Engle is being hailed as a hero for tackling the gunman and holding him at gunpoint until police arrived.

Police have not determined a motive for the shooting.

3 a.m.

The church pastor yelled for the congregants to run after the attacker came through the church silently shooting, according to a witness Sunday in a Nashville neighborhood.

