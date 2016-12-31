SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) The Latest on the College Football Playoff Fiesta Bowl semifinal (all times local):

7:17 p.m.

Clemson kicker Greg Huegel has missed a 31-yard field goal after Ohio State nearly jumped offside.

Huegel, who made a 45-yard kick in the first quarter, pulled his kick left after several players on the field thought the play would be blown dead for offside. The Buckeyes were in the neutral zone, but appeared to get back in time.

The missed kick came after Clemson recovered a fumble by Mike Weber at Ohio State’s 41-yard line.

—

7:04 p.m.

The second half of the Fiesta Bowl is underway with Clemson leading Ohio State 17-0.

The Tigers have tied a team single-season record with 71 TDs with two in the Fiesta Bowl. Deshaun Watson is up to 110 for his career after a 1-yard run.

The Buckeyes are facing their largest deficit since trailing Michigan State 17-0 on Dec. 7, 2013.

6:58 p.m.

Clemson and Ohio State are among the teams that use signs with seemingly random images to send in signals from the sideline.

The Tigers’ boards include images of Bart Simpson, Elvis, Tupac Shakur, the Olympic rings and Katniss Everdeen from ”The Hunger Games.”

The Buckeyes’ collection includes the Stay Pufft Marshmallow Man, a Gatorade bottle, the Nike logo and a basketball.

Clemson’s signs – and its team – had the advantage in the first half. The Tigers led 17-0.

—

6:41 p.m.

Clemson leads Ohio State 17-0 after a dominating performance in the first half of the Fiesta Bowl.

The Tigers have a 275-88 advantage in total yards and Deshaun Watson has thrown for 197 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Ohio State has rushed for nine yards on 10 carries and kicker Tyler Durbin missed a pair of 47-yard field goals.

The Buckeyes were held scoreless in a first half for the first time since 2011 against Michigan State, the season before Urban Meyer became their coach.

—

SCORE ALERT: Clemson 17, Ohio State 0.

C.J. Fuller has caught a 30-yard touchdown pass to put Clemson up 17-0 at the Fiesta Bowl just before halftime.

Fuller ran past Ohio State cornerback C.J. Saunders to get open, but had to adjust when Deshaun Watson’s pass was slightly underthrown. Fuller fought off Saunders and caught the ball falling down to give the Tigers a commanding lead.

—

6:14 p.m.

Deshaun Watson has thrown another interception, this one in the end zone.

Watson was trying to hit Hunter Renfrow on a deep pass against what appeared to be single coverage. Instead, Ohio State safety Malik Hooker closed quickly and appeared to come out of nowhere, snatching the ball from Renfrow just before falling out of bounds.

—

5:51 p.m.

Clemson leads Ohio State 10-0 after one quarter of the Fiesta Bowl.

The Tigers have a 113-47 advantage in total yards and the Buckeyes face a fourth down near midfield to start the second quarter.

—

5:45 p.m.

SCORE ALERT: Clemson 10, Ohio State 0

Deshaun Watson has scored on a 1-yard run to put Clemson up 10-0.

The score capped a 10-play, 70-yard drive that included a spectacular catch by Mike Williams over a defensive back.

—

5:39 p.m.

Ohio State’s Tyler Durbin now has two missed 47-yard field goals – one on each side.

Durbin missed his first one wide right, then hooked the second one to the left.

Clemson leads 3-0 in the first quarter.

—

5:32 p.m.

Ohio State freshman right guard Michael Jordan has returned to the field in the Fiesta Bowl.

Jordan was injured in the Buckeyes’ second drive and limped off favoring his right leg. He had his ankle taped on the sideline and was back out for Ohio State’s next series.

5:27 p.m.

SCORE ALERT: Clemson 3, Ohio State 0

Clemson’s Greg Huegel has kicked a 45-yard field goal for the first points of the Fiesta Bowl. Receiver Mike Williams helped set up the kick with a 37-yard reception over the middle.

—

5:22 p.m.

Ohio State senior kicker Tyler Durbin has missed a 47-yard field goal.

The Buckeyes had the ball at Clemson’s 33-yard line after an interception, but went backward on its drive. Durbin, who made 17 of 20 field goals during the regular season, pushed his kick wide right.

—

5:14 p.m.

Deshaun Watson’s first pass has been intercepted by Ohio State.

Watson threw into coverage on Clemson’s second play from scrimmage and Buckeyes cornerback Gareon Conley came down with it at Clemson’s 33-yard line.

Ohio State freshman left guard Michael Jordan was injured on Ohio State’s first play after the interception and needed help to the sideline, barely putting any pressure on his right leg.

—

5:08 p.m.

Clemson has won the coin toss at the Fiesta Bowl and deferred to Ohio State.

The Buckeyes will send out J.T. Barrett on the Buckeyes offense against Clemson’s stingy defense to start the game.

—

5 p.m.

Ohio State fans traveled in big numbers for the Fiesta Bowl.

Red-clad Buckeyes fans filled close to three-quarters of University of Phoenix Stadium just before kickoff, leaving about eight sections of Clemson orange.

—

4:30 p.m.

Clemson and Ohio State are back where their seasons ended a year ago, hoping to earn a chance to play another game.

The Tigers last played at University of Phoenix Stadium in the College Football Playoff championship game, losing 45-40 to Alabama.

The Buckeyes fell just short of the playoff final four and earned a spot in the Fiesta Bowl, where they rolled to a 45-28 victory over Notre Dame.

The winner Saturday night earns a trip to Tampa Bay for the national championship game against top-ranked Alabama on Jan. 9.

—

