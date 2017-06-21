The Latest: County police still leading teen slaying probe

The Latest on the killing of a teenage girl as she and her friends returned to a mosque in Virginia (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Police in Virginia are continuing to investigate Sunday’s fatal attack on a teenage Muslim girl.

Fairfax Police say Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. met personally with Imam Mohamed Magid and other leaders of the girl’s mosque, the All Dulles Area Muslim Society, and assured them that his department “will continue to diligently investigate the case.”

The funeral of 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen is being held Wednesday afternoon at the mosque. Chief Roessler and Imam Magid will be at Lake Anne Plaza in Reston to speak with the community before a public vigil at 6:30 p.m.

Police have said her beating death appears to be a case of road rage, but many outside observers are skeptical, especially Muslims who say the case looks much like a hate crime.

Police said 22-year-old Darwin Martinez Torres beat her with a baseball bat after chasing a group of teenagers he encountered in the road on Sunday.

Police say the girl was assaulted a second time before her body was dumped in a pond in Loudon County, but the Fairfax detectives continue to take the lead in the case.

4:15 a.m.

Virginia detectives say the beating death of a teenage Muslim girl appears to have been a case of road rage, but the case has left doubt among Islamic leaders who say it looks too much like a hate crime.

Police say 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen was bludgeoned with a baseball bat early Sunday by a motorist who drove up to about 15 Muslim teenagers as they walked or bicycled along a road.

A funeral service is planned for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for Hassanen at her northern Virginia mosque, the All Dulles Area Muslim Society. A vigil also is planned for Wednesday in Hassanen’s hometown of Reston, Virginia.

Twenty-two-year-old Darwin Martinez Torres is being held without bail on a murder charge.