The Latest: Deal called for Snyder to oppose labor bills

The Latest on Michigan’s consideration of tax incentives to lure business expansions (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration agreed that he would publicly oppose many future labor-relations bills in a bid to secure Democratic votes in the Michigan House for economic development tax incentives.

A Republican legislative official and a Snyder administration official who told The Associated Press about the agreement spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the private meetings.

Exceptions would be made so Snyder could still pursue municipal retiree health care benefits and state civil service rules in his final 18 months in office.

Republican House Speaker Tom Leonard canceled a vote on the tax incentives this week, citing concerns that Snyder had cut a deal with Democrats to “undermine” other GOP unspecified priorities. Snyder is urging the House to pass the incentives when it meets in July, saying Friday there’s still time to lure a Taiwanese electronics giant to the state.

Foxconn plans to locate a display panel factory in the U.S. and could announce investment plans by early August for at least three states.

11:30 a.m.

Gov. Rick Snyder is urging the Republican-led Michigan House to pass economic development tax incentives when it meets in July, saying there’s still time to lure a Taiwanese electronics giant to the state.

Snyder told The Associated Press Friday the job-creation program is “straightforward” and is about “more and better jobs.” House Speaker Tom Leonard canceled a vote on the bills Tuesday, citing concerns that Snyder had cut a deal with Democrats to “undermine” unspecified GOP priorities.

Snyder says “it shouldn’t be about partisanship.”

Foxconn plans to locate a display panel factory in the U.S. and could announce investment plans by early August for at least three states.

Chairman Terry Gou has mentioned Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana and Texas as manufacturing states with which Foxconn hopes to work.