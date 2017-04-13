The Latest: Doctor who saved trooper testifies against Frein

The Latest on the trial of a man charged with being the sniper who killed one Pennsylvania state police officer and wounded another in a 2014 ambush (all times local):

6 p.m.

The doctor who worked to save a critically wounded Pennsylvania trooper described his efforts during testimony at the trial of a survivalist sniper accused of shooting the trooper and killing another one in 2014 attack.

Dr. Mohammad Siddiqui (sih-DEEK’-ee) said Trooper Alex Douglass had internal bleeding and organ damage from the shooting, allegedly perpetrated by 33-year-old Eric Frein (freen).

Prosecutors say Douglass will testify when the trial resumes next week. Prosecutors say he’s undergone 18 surgeries and will likely require more.

Cpl. Bryon Dickson also was shot outside the barracks in the Pocono Mountains. Dickson died in the attack.

Frein was captured after a 48-day manhunt.

___

11:45 a.m.

A handwriting expert says that a journal describing the fatal 2014 ambush of a Pennsylvania state police trooper was written by the man charged in the attack.

State police Cpl. Mark Gardner testified Thursday at the trial of Eric Frein (freen), who is charged in the ambush that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and wounded a second trooper.

Gardner told jurors the handwriting on three crumpled notebook pages that police found in a trash bag near Frein’s campsite was a match to the defendant.

The journal described how the gunman “got a shot around 11 p.m. and took it,” watching one of his victims fall “still and quiet.”

Frein faces a potential death sentence. He has pleaded not guilty to charges that include homicide of a law enforcement officer and terrorism.