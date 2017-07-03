The Latest: Egypt to host Gulf nations in dispute with Qatar

The Latest on the crisis between four major Arab nations and the tiny Persian Gulf country of Qatar (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Egypt says it will host a meeting of Arab nations that have cut off ties to Qatar.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid says foreign ministers of Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will meet in Cairo on Wednesday.

He says the meeting will discuss the future steps in dealing with Qatar, as well as exchange of points of view and evaluating existing international and regional contacts.

Cairo also will play host to a meeting of a United Nations agency monitoring international air travel over a complaint by Qatar about its neighbors cutting off its air routes over the dispute. That meeting is due on Thursday.

The Arab nations have given Qatar a 48-hour extension to meet its demands to end the crisis. Qatar has rejected the demands, saying they violate the nation’s sovereignty.

4 a.m.

A group of Arab nations have extended a deadline for Qatar to respond to their list of demands in a diplomatic crisis roiling the Gulf, saying Kuwait’s emir requested the delay as part of his efforts to mediate the dispute.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut off ties with 2022 FIFA World Cup host Qatar on June 5, restricting access to their airspace and ports and sealing Qatar’s only land border, which it shares with Saudi Arabia.

They issued a 13-point list of demands to end the standoff June 22 and gave the natural gas-rich country 10 days to comply.

The joint statement early Monday by the four Arab nations says d they expected Qatar to respond to their demands later in the day. The new deadline would expire late Tuesday or early Wednesday.