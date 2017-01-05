The Latest: Escaped prisoner captured in Massachusetts

The Latest on the escape of an inmate from a Rhode Island prison (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

Authorities say a man who escaped from a prison in Rhode Island on New Year’s Eve has been captured in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts State Police and the U.S. marshal in Rhode Island say James Morales was captured Thursday afternoon in Somerville.

They did not immediately release any other details.

U.S. Marshal Jamie Hainsworth said he expects a news conference to be held later Thursday in Massachusetts.

Morales escaped from the privately run Wyatt Detention Facility on Saturday. He was being held on charges that he stole 16 guns from a U.S. Army Reserve Center in Worcester. He also was facing child rape charges.

Earlier Thursday, authorities said they were investigating whether Morales is the same man who attempted to rob a bank in Cambridge.

1:30 p.m.

Massachusetts authorities are investigating whether a man who escaped from a prison in Rhode Island is the same man who attempted to rob a bank in Cambridge.

James Morales escaped Saturday from the privately run Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls.

Massachusetts state police spokesman David Procopio says a man police believe was Morales attempted to rob a Bank of America in Cambridge on Thursday. He says authorities haven’t made a definitive identification, but the suspect resembles Morales.

Procopio says the suspect passed a note to a teller demanding money, but fled without any cash.

Morales is a Cambridge native and a former Army reservist. He was being held at Wyatt on charges that he stole 16 guns from a U.S. Army Reserve Center in Worcester. He also was facing child rape charges.

This story has been corrected to show Wyatt Detention Facility is privately run, not a federal prison.