The Latest: European G20 nations united on climate accord

The Latest on the lead-up to the G-20 summit in Hamburg (all times local):

Continue Reading Below

2:35 p.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says European G-20 participants are united behind the Paris climate accord despite the American decision to pull out of the deal.

Speaking after meetings with her counterparts from France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Norway, and EU representatives, Merkel said Thursday she “regrets” the U.S. decision but that the European G-20 participants are “united” in their support for the agreement.

Following her comments, French President Emmanuel Macron said the fight against climate change would feature at the July 7-8 summit in Hamburg, saying “we will clearly reaffirm our very strong commitment to the Paris accords… with at least the hope that one or another will be brought to reason and can follow us.”

___

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

1:05 p.m.

Germany’s foreign minister says Berlin will tell Ankara that a rally by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan when he visits Germany for the Group of 20 summit is “not possible.”

Turkey on Wednesday officially requested permission for Erdogan to address Turks in Germany on the sidelines of his visit to the G-20 summit, which is being held in Hamburg.

The request comes at a time when relations between Germany and Turkey are frayed over a range of issues, and when German police resources are stretched by security for the G-20.

News agency dpa reported that Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said during a visit to Moscow Thursday: “We are telling Turkey that we are convinced such an appearance in Germany is not possible.”

___

9:40 a.m.

Germany’s foreign minister says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has asked permission to hold a rally to address Turks in Germany on the sidelines of the upcoming G-20 meeting in Hamburg, a request that could further inflame tensions between Berlin and Ankara.

The dpa news agency reported Thursday that Sigmar Gabriel said, while on a trip to Russia, that Turkey had officially requested permission for Erdogan to make the appearance while in Germany for the July 7-8 summit. It wasn’t clear whether permission would be granted.

German local authorities’ banning of campaign rallies by Turkish ministers earlier this year contributed to tensions between the two countries, which were also inflamed by other issues like Turkey’s jailing of two German journalists.

___

9:35 a.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she hopes for a “clear signal” from next week’s Group of 20 summit in favor of free markets and against isolationism.

Merkel told the German parliament Thursday that “protectionism cannot be a solution” to the world’s problems. She said she also hopes for a commitment to the multilateral trade system when the leaders of the G-20 economic powers meet in Hamburg July 7-8.

The Trump administration’s “America first” approach to trade has caused widespread concern elsewhere, as has its decision to withdraw from the Paris accord on climate change.

Merkel said that discussions about climate issues in Hamburg won’t be easy and there is no point glossing over disagreements.

She added that those talks must “serve the substance and aims of the Paris accord.”

___

9:20 a.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the European Union is “more determined than ever” to make the Paris accord against climate change a success following the U.S. decision to withdraw from the agreement.

Merkel stressed in a speech to the German parliament Thursday that the EU stands fully behind its commitment to the agreement. She said that “the Paris agreement is irreversible and it is not negotiable.”

Merkel will host a summit of the leaders of the Group of 20 economic powers in Hamburg on July 7-8.

Ahead of that summit, she is hosting a meeting of the European leaders who will take part in the summit later Thursday at the chancellery in Berlin.