The Latest: Gas station worker: Woman ran in screaming

The Latest on the shooting of a police officer in a town outside New Orleans (all times local):

9 a.m.

Abdallah Aballah works at a gas station near where a police officer was shot, just cross the river from New Orleans. He said a woman ran in about 6:30 a.m. Friday screaming for someone to call 911.

He said he and some customers made calls. Aballah says he heard two shots, and customers ran outside.

Col. John Fortunato, a spokesman for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, says a Westwego police officer was shot and that a woman also was shot in the same incident, which happened in Marrero, just across the Mississippi River from New Orleans.

There’s no immediate word on the condition of the officer or the woman.

___

7:45 a.m.

A spokesman says a police officer has been shot in a town outside New Orleans.

Col. John Fortunato, a spokesman for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, said in a short statement Friday morning that they had an “officer down incident” in which a Westwego police officer was shot.

He says a female victim was also shot in the same incident, which happened in Marrero, just across the Mississippi River from New Orleans.

There was no information on the condition of the officer or the victim.