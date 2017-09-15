The Latest on a jury trial to decide whether a Wisconsin girl accused of helping stab a classmate to please horror character Slender Man is mentally competent (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

An attorney for a girl accused of stabbing a classmate to appease online horror character Slender Man is telling a jury that her mind was “broken” during the attack.

Attorneys for Anissa Weier are trying to convince a jury that she was suffering from a mental illness when she and Morgan Geyser attacked Payton Leutner in a suburban Milwaukee park in 2014. All the girls were 12 at the time. Leutner survived. Weier and Geyser told police they had to kill Leutner so they could become Slender Man’s servants and protect their families from him.

In closing arguments Friday, Weier’s attorney, Maura McMahon insisted that Weier and Geyser suffered a shared delusion that Slender Man was real. She added that Geyser is schizophrenic and Weier clung to her because she was lonely and depressed.

12:15 a.m.

The case of a Wisconsin girl who admitted stabbing a classmate to appease an online horror character called Slender Man will soon go to a jury.

Closing arguments are scheduled Friday for Anissa Weier (ah-NEE’-sah WY’-ur). She argues she was mentally ill and should be sent to a mental institution rather than prison.

Weier and co-defendant Morgan Geyser (GY’-zur) were accused of luring classmate Payton Leutner (LYT’-nur) to a wooded area in a suburban Milwaukee park and then attacking her. All three girls were 12 at the time.

Leutner survived.

Weier’s attorneys say she and Geyser shared a delusion about Slender Man that made them fear he could kill their families. Prosecutors have argued Weier, now 15, knew what she was doing was wrong and just wanted to preserve her friendship with Geyser.