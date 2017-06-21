The Latest: House blocks consideration of marijuana bill

The Latest on marijuana legalization bill (all times local):

9:15 p.m.

The Vermont House has blocked consideration of a bill that would have legalized the recreational use of marijuana in the state.

Lawmakers in the House refused to take up the bill Wednesday during a special veto session.

It won approval in the Senate on a voice vote earlier in the day. The House would have needed to agree to suspend legislative rules so that it could have been considered during the current veto session.

The proposal would have legalized recreational use of marijuana effective on July 1, 2018. It also would have created a commission to develop plans to regulate marijuana.

4:30 p.m.

A Vermont state senator says negotiators have reached a deal with the governor’s office to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in the state, but the fate of the proposal still rests with Republicans in the House.

Democratic Sen. Dick Sears says the Senate is ready to approve a bill that addresses some of the public safety concerns expressed when Republican Gov. Phil Scott vetoed the proposal. For example, the proposal would create misdemeanor crimes without jail for people caught consuming marijuana.

But it can’t be passed unless minority Republicans in the Vermont House agree to suspend legislative rules so it could be considered during the current veto session. Republican House Leader Don Turner says it’s unlikely they will do that.

The proposal would legalize recreational use of marijuana effective on July 1, 2018.

This story has been corrected to say the proposed effective date is July 1, 2018, not 2019.