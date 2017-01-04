The Latest: Investor says he'd sell casino to mayor at $300M

The Latest on Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian’s call for billionaire investor Carl Icahn to sell the shuttered Trump Taj Mahal casino (all times local):

Continue Reading Below

8:30 p.m.

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn (EYE’-kahn) says he’d be happy to sell Atlantic City’s former Trump Taj Mahal casino — if the city’s mayor bought it.

Icahn was responding to comments Wednesday by Republican Mayor Don Guardian, who called on Icahn to sell the casino, make a profit and move on.

Icahn says he has lost $300 million on the casino and would be happy to sell it to the mayor for that price.

Icahn also says Guardian could’ve offered some help during a strike that led him to shut the casino on Oct. 10.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

___

3:45 p.m.

Atlantic City’s mayor is calling on billionaire investor Carl Icahn to sell the shuttered Trump Taj Mahal casino, saying his struggling city can’t afford to let such a big piece of its Boardwalk lie vacant indefinitely.

Republican Don Guardian says allowing the casino to stay vacant is “the worst of the worst” in terms of outcomes for the New Jersey property, which Icahn closed Oct. 10.

Icahn told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the casino is not for sale. He did not immediately respond to the mayor’s remarks.

Guardian made the comments Wednesday after his unofficial State of the City speech in which he listed the numerous challenges facing his city, including a state takeover and hundreds of millions of dollars in debt.

___

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC