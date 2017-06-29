The Latest: Lawsuit to ensure welfare payments in a shutdown

The Latest on Maine budget negotiations (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

A federal lawsuit aims to ensure that the state continues paying benefits to poor Mainers even if the state government shuts down.

The request for a temporary restraining order was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court. It indicates the plaintiffs will suffer immediate harm if payments are cut off.

A budget must be approved by the Maine Legislature and signed by Gov. Paul LePage by late Friday to avoid a shutdown. So far, no floor votes are schedule.

The lawsuit was filed by Maine Equal Justice Partners.

On Wednesday, lawmakers were optimistic of avoiding a shutdown.

12:20 p.m.

Maine lawmakers have voted to extend the legislative session for five more days to give themselves more time to hash out a budget deal.

The Senate on Thursday voted 33-0 to approve the extension.

It was a 131-8 vote in the House, where a few lawmakers chided their colleagues for making the state face what would be its first shutdown since 1991.

Republicans and Democrats in Maine have scrapped over the budget for weeks, with much of the discord involving funding for education.

Republican Rep. Mark Hanington said he supports the extension but said it’s “very irresponsible to get to the place where we are today.”

The days don’t need to be used consecutively.

9:44 a.m.

Maine’s Republican Gov. Paul LePage says a government shutdown is “necessary for the future of Maine.”

House Republicans are reviewing a two-year, $7.1 billion budget proposal offered by the Republicans in the Senate. Republicans and Democrats in Maine have scrapped over the budget for weeks, with much of the discord involving funding for education.

The state has until the end of the day on Friday to approve a budget. LePage said on a radio appearance on WGAN-AM on Thursday that if he is presented with a budget that raises taxes without reducing income taxes, the state should be “ready for a shutdown.”

The latest budget proposal includes a provision that the state’s tax on lodging would be increased from 9 percent to 10 percent in October to help pay for additional education funding.