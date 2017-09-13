The Latest: Man accused of killing mother had gotten engaged

The Latest on a Rhode Island man accused of fatally shooting his mother at New Hampshire’s largest hospital (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

Little is known about a Rhode Island man accused of fatally shooting his mother in the intensive care unit of New Hampshire’s largest hospital, but his Facebook page shows he got engaged last December.

Travis Frink was scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Wednesday on murder charges.

Authorities say the 49-year-old Warwick man signed into the visitor center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon on Tuesday afternoon and went to the intensive care unit. Soon after, Lebanon police received an emergency call reporting shots had been fired there.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald identified the shooting victim as Frink’s 70-year-old mother, Pamela Ferriere, of Groton.

Frink’s wife and 3-year-old son were found dead in 2013 inside a running car that reeked of alcohol and vomit.

