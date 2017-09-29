The Latest: Man arrested in 1980 killing of pregnant woman

The Latest on an arrest in the 1980 death of a pregnant woman found on a Los Angeles County beach (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

The Los Angeles County sheriff has identified a man who was arrested on suspicion of killing a pregnant woman whose nude body was found on a beach in 1980.

Sheriff Jim McDonnell says detectives arrested 65-year-old Robert Yniguez on Thursday outside his home in San Pedro.

Yniguez is suspected of killing 20-year-old Teresa Broudreaux, who was found at Malaga Cove Beach in Palos Verdes Estates.

Sheriff’s officials say Yniguez’s DNA was linked in 2013 to evidence that had been collected at the crime scene. No other details were provided.

After years of additional interviews and a review of Yniguez’s criminal record, detectives said they believed they could prove their case.

Broudreaux’s husband Ronnie Fematt said he never gave up hope that investigators would find the killer.

Yniguez was being held on $1 million bail. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment.

_____

9:40 a.m.

Sheriff’s investigators have arrested a suspect in the 1980 death of a pregnant woman found naked on a Los Angeles County beach.

Sheriff Jim McDonnell is expected to provide details at a news conference Friday afternoon.

Authorities said Teresa Broudreaux’s body was found on the shoreline of Malaga Cove Beach in Palos Verdes Estates in March 1980.

Investigators said the 20-year-old newlywed had suffered blunt force injuries to her head.

Sheriff’s officials say the suspect was identified through DNA evidence, but the department didn’t provide any other information.

Broudreaux’s husband, Ronnie Fematt, is also expected to attend the news conference.