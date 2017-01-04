The Latest: Man died after driving to Maryland state forest

The Latest on a man found dead in a Maryland state forest (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Police say a man found dead in a western Maryland state forest had driven there separately from a woman who is being treated for hypothermia after apparently spending a night in the woods.

Maryland Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson said Wednesday their cars were found parked near Barton, about 130 miles west of Baltimore, near the eastern edge of the Savage River State Forest.

Thomson says the pair, both in their early 20s, were seen alive near a trailhead by a friend around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Thomson says her agency responded at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday to a local 911 call reporting the pair missing.

Thomson says the woman walked to a home shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday. A state police helicopter found the man’s body a short while later.

