The Latest on President Donald Trump’s travel ban (all times local):

___

4:30 a.m.

The three major long-haul airlines of the Gulf say they are aware of the new travel restrictions implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

Dubai-based Emirates said in a statement to The Associated Press: “With regards to entry requirements for travel to/from the USA, Emirates continues to take guidance provided to us by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.”

In Abu Dhabi, long-haul carrier Etihad said: “The airline continues to accept nationals with valid travel documentation from the listed countries. Acceptance, as per standard procedure, is subject to checks completed by U.S. authorities at the preclearance facility in Abu Dhabi International Airport.”

Doha-based Qatar Airways also said its operations continued as normal.

The travel ban, as well as the since-lifted ban on laptops in Mideast airliner cabins, has hurt Gulf carriers. Emirates has cut routes to the U.S.

The Gulf airlines also have faced stiff resistance from U.S. airlines, which accuse the Mideast carriers of being unfairly subsidized by their governments. The Gulf carriers strongly dispute that

___

4:25 a.m.

In the streets of Tehran, Iranians say they are confused by the new travel ban instituted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Roghieh Shahverdi, a 23-year-old secretary, told The Associated Press on Monday that she viewed it as “a miserable decision.” She said after waiting months she only just got a visa interview appointment for her mother to visit her sister, who has lived in the U.S. for six years.

Shahverdi said: “All the hopes of both are fading away.”

University student Erfan Maddah wrote online that he was “totally confused” by the decision.

Maddah wrote: “I have student visa appointment on October 4, I do not know if I have to continue or not.”

___

4:17 a.m.:

Iran’s foreign minister has criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for his administration’s new travel ban.

Mohammed Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter early Monday: “Trump’s fake empathy for Iranians rings ever more hollow, with his new and even more offensive travel ban against such outstanding citizens.”

Zarif, who is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, has taken to Twitter before to criticize Trump.

Iran previously was among the six majority Muslim nations targeted in the travel ban.

The new travel ban applies indefinite restrictions to citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and North Korea. The changes will take effect October 18.

___

2:50 a.m.

North Korea hasn’t reacted yet to newly announced U.S. travel restrictions, but they are largely a symbolic measure for the North Asian country already under severe sanctions because of its nuclear weapons program.

Most or all of the North Koreans living in the United States are based at the country’s diplomatic mission to the United Nations.

The restrictions in the proclamation President Donald Trump signed Sunday include the suspension of all immigrant and non-immigrant visas for North Korean nationals.

South Korean analysts believe, though, the U.S. measure wouldn’t target North Korean diplomats.

Certain North Korean individuals are banned already due to sanctions.

North Korea does not allow its ordinary citizens to travel abroad except in special cases, like jobs that bring in foreign currency or participation in sporting events.

___

2:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation imposing strict new restrictions on travelers from a handful of countries, including five that were covered by his expiring travel ban. Administration officials say the new measures are required to keep the nation safe.

The indefinite restrictions apply to citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and North Korea. As part of the presidential proclamation signed Sunday, the U.S. will also bar the entry of certain Venezuelan government officials and their immediate families.

The changes will take effect October 18.

The announcement came the same day that Trump’s temporary ban on visitors from six Muslim-majority countries was set to expire, 90 days after it went into effect.

___

Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Nasser Karimi in Tehran contributed to this story