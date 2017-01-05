The Latest: Migrant asphyxiated under pile of catalogs

The Latest on the flow of migrants into Europe (all times local):

7 p.m.

A British inquest has found that an unidentified migrant died while hiding in a truck crossing from France to Britain, with the coroner calling it a “poignant tragedy.”

The driver of the truck reported to authorities in October after he found the stowaway with his legs protruding from under a pile of Christmas catalogs. A post-mortem examination found the man, who was black and estimated to be in his 30s, died due to “traumatic compressive asphyxia”.

Assistant coroner Christopher Morris said Thursday he was unable to record a name for the man — “a poignant tragedy given he was probably somebody’s brother, son and friend.”

Scores of people fleeing fighting and poverty have tried to make their way to Britain — many by hiding themselves in or under trucks.

___

6:20 p.m.

Greece’s minister for migration says most people entering the country illegally from Turkey no longer are refugees, but economic migrants.

Migration Minister Yannis Mouzalas said Thursday that the people arriving on Greek islands from are not predominantly from war-torn countries like Syria and Iraq, a shift from the mass arrivals in 2015.

Mouzalas praised a 10-month-old deportation deal between the European Union and Turkey that human rights groups have criticized.

He claims that 100,000 more migrants and refugees would have been stranded in Greece without the agreement.

Greece has reported that about 60,000 people are stranded in the country due to border closures elsewhere in Europe last year. Most live in government-built camps or state-sponsored housing schemes.