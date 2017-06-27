The Latest: Military post on lockdown, possible shooter

The Latest on reports of an active shooter at an Alabama military post (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

A north Alabama military post said in a tweet it was on lockdown Tuesday amid reports of possible active shooter, telling workers to “run hide fight.”

Redstone Arsenal received reports of a person possibly armed with a weapon at a building on the base, spokesman Christopher Colster told WAFF-TV in a live broadcast.

Colster said there were no confirmed casualities, and officials hoped workers could return to normal activities within a couple of hours.

A safety drill was planned for Wednesday, but Colster said the report of a shooter was not part of any exercise.

More than 30,000 government employees, civilians and contractors work daily at Redstone, which adjoins the city of Huntsville and is home to Army missile defense programs and other military offices. NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, which oversees rocket propulsion operations, also is located at Redstone.

___

11 a.m.

A military installation in Alabama says in a tweet it is on lockdown amid reports of a possible active shooter.

Redstone Arsenal near Huntsville tweeted Tuesday that it is on lockdown. The base said on its Facebook page Monday that it would be conducting an active shooter training exercise this week.

There’s no immediate word from base officials about whether the threat is of an actual shooter or merely part of a scheduled exercise.