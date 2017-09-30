The Latest: Mormon conference begins without top leader

The Latest on the Mormon conference in Salt Lake City (all times local):

10:25a.m.

For the first time in more than a half century, the Mormon conference is underway without the presence of longtime leader and current president Thomas S. Monson.

The 90-year-old Monson isn’t attending this weekend’s two-day conference that began Saturday in Salt Lake City due to his ailing health. Since last May, church officials say Monson has not been going regularly to meetings at church offices because of limitations related to his age.

Dieter F. Uchtdorf, one of Monson’s top two counselors, opened the conference by telling church members tuning in around the world that President Monson loves them all very much.

Monson became president in 2008 and has been a member of a top governing body called the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles since 1963. He has spoken at every one of the twice-yearly conferences since then.

Presidents of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serve until they die.

Also missing is 85-year-old Robert D. Hales, another top leader who was hospitalized in recent days. Hales has been a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles since 1994.

1:05 a.m.

