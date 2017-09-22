The Latest: New Zealanders head to polls for national vote

The Latest on New Zealand’s national election (all times local):

2:55 p.m.

New Zealanders were voting Saturday in a national election that appears to be a close race between conservative Prime Minister Bill English and liberal challenger Jacinda Ardern.

Ardern has enjoyed a remarkable surge in popularity since taking over as opposition leader last month. The 37-year-old has been greeted like a rock star at large rallies and has generated plenty of excitement among her fans.

The 55-year-old English has run a more low-key campaign, highlighting his experience and the economic growth the country has enjoyed. He’s promising tax cuts for most workers.

Opinion polls indicate there has been a swing back to English in the waning days of the campaign after Ardern had all the early momentum.

Voting continues until 7 p.m. local time with first results expected about 90 minutes later.