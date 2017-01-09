The Latest: Officer killed in Orlando, suspect at large

The Latest on the shooting of a police officer in Orlando, Florida (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

An Orlando police officer who was gunned down while on duty has died.

Orlando police announced the officer’s death on its official Twitter account Monday morning. The shooting happened near a Walmart store in Orlando earlier Monday morning.

The tweet said, “One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words.” With the Twitter post was a video of the officer’s body being taken out of the hospital to a waiting van in a flag-covered stretcher.

Police tell news outlets that suspect Markeith Loyd is still on the run. A massive manhunt is underway and several schools are in lockdown mode.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact this.

A news conference is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

An Orlando, Florida, police officer has been taken to the hospital following a shooting as authorities searched for a suspect.

According to the police department’s official Twitter page, the shooting happened just after 7:15 a.m. Monday not far from a Walmart. A massive manhunt for the suspect is underway.

No additional details were provided about the shooting.

The Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2i8wHZ6 ) reports at least seven Orlando police officers and Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were seen escorting an ambulance carrying the officer to the hospital shortly after the shooting.

Traffic has been detoured around the area.

No further details were immediately available.

